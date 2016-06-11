Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Food — Here's How To Get Yours

Hey there, taco lovers of America: we have some exciting news for you. On Tuesday, June 21, you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from pretty much any Taco Bell across the country. Sometimes, free food is the best food.
How did this small miracle of free pseudo-Mexican food befall us, you ask? Thank the Golden State Warriors.
Taco Bell and the National Basketball Association partnered up during the 2016 NBA Finals as part of the fast food chain's “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, which promised to reward all of America with a complimentary Doritos Locos Taco if a team wins, a.k.a. "steals,” a road game during the NBA Finals. Last night, the Warriors secured an on-the-road win of 108 to 97 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That, my hungry friends, means that you can secure a free taco.
To get your hands on the free grub, simply visit any participating Taco Bell restaurant between 2 and 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, June 21, and request a "free taco" at the register. And someone, please, pick one up for 35-year-old Army veteran Jake Booth. We think he'd appreciate it.
