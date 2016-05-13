This man has his priorities in order. Jake Booth, a 35-year-old Army veteran, just woke up from a 47-day coma. The first thing he said to his friends, family, and doctors was, “I want Taco Bell.”
Thankfully, Booth not only knew who he was when he woke on day 48, he also remembered one of the most important things in life: Taco Bell, duh. Despite having had a tracheotomy, the fast food fan immediately started trying to communicate his craving after regaining consciousness.
According to USA Today, in February, Booth caught pneumonia, suffered a heart attack, and subsequently fell into a coma. Booth’s doctors had no idea when or if he would wake up, so it was something of a shock when he began attempting to order lunch.
He did eventually get his Taco Bell feast, as requested. And although was unable to eat solid food for three weeks after waking, when doctor’s finally cleared him as being ready for real food, Booth finally got to enjoy eight and a half crunchy Taco Bell tacos. The fast-food chain also sent over some Taco Bell swag when they heard about its loyal customer’s waking wish.
Booth's older brother, Jason, is putting all the viral attention from other Taco Bell fans to good use. Jason manages a GoFundMe page, which helps his brother with medical bills and financial support for his wife and children during this time. (Grub Street)
