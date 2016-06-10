If you are a true pizza rat but also love ice cream, and can never seem to choose between the two — well friends, you’ll never have to again. The days of pizza slices consumed separately and prior to bowls of ice cream are officially over. According to Mic, the world has its very first Hawaiian pizza ice cream cookie sandwich. We’ll let that sink in for a second.
Here's how they do it: pineapple flavored ice cream is accented with specks of Spam (that’s right, real canned Spam), and it's all lovingly sandwiched between two macadamia nut cookies with white chocolate chunks. While you can find Coolhaus in major cities as well as retailers around the country, its latest pizza-inspired creation is only available at a Korean BBQ restaurant in Los Angeles, called Hanjip.
