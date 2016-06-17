How Every ‘90s & ‘00s Kid Remembers The Most Important Night Of TV

For '90s kids, T.G.I.F. isn't just something to write at the bottom of Friday's emails. It's the name of the best block of TV from your childhood. It's an acronym that brings back memories of watching Full House, Family Matters, and Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Before Friday nights meant going out, they meant staying in and hoping that maybe your parents would let you enjoy some Bagel Bites with your sitcoms.
It's been 16 years since you've sat down for a night of T.G.I.F. — a long 16 years since you saw promos like this one. But memories of watching Sister, Sister with your BFF or Dinosaurs with your parents are still strong. We've rounded up some fond memories from our friends and colleagues of gathering around the TV to watch the best '90s TV families. Feel free to start humming any of the theme songs.