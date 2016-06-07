In case you were feeling like you couldn’t wait any longer for Halloween's carved pumpkins, there may be a summertime alternative to hold you over until October. And it couldn’t be cuter: cantaloupes with Hello Kitty’s face on them.
Hello Kitty de melón de #Furano en #Hokkaido (キティちゃんの富良野メロン) pic.twitter.com/8To36ZilG9— tofulu (@tofulu) July 25, 2015
According to Rocket News 4, three hundred of these melons are currently ripening in Hokkaido, Japan. "The Hello Kitty melons are created by carving the image on the surface of the fruit approximately one month before harvest," the outlet reported.
Due to their adorable and rare nature, a Hello Kitty melon is going to cost you. Each one is about four pounds and will be sold for 5,500 yen, which comes out to about $51. If you’re willing to dish out that much for a cantaloupe, you’ll have to act fast once they become available in July.
The $51 will also buy you an equally precious Hello Kitty box that the melon will be packaged in. Your favorite cartoon kitten can now be part of your favorite summer snack. Although, these melons might just be too cute to eat.
