If you’re looking for career advice, it might seem like a good idea to ask Kim Kardashian. I mean let’s face it, she’s seriously successful. The reality star and entrepreneur has a net worth of $85 million, so she must to be doing something right. So what exactly are Kiki’s secrets to success? It turns out, they’re actually pretty unimaginative.
Today, a fan tweeted at Kim asking for advice about her upcoming job interview. Kim responded with: "Be yourself and be professional….and be on time!!!!"
Today, a fan tweeted at Kim asking for advice about her upcoming job interview. Kim responded with: "Be yourself and be professional….and be on time!!!!"
@KimKardashian Keeks, I have a job interview today. Do you have some advice?— Katarina Kardashian (@WannaBeLikeKim) June 2, 2016
Be yourself and be professional....and be on time!!!! https://t.co/LNXW8woEkK— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 2, 2016
This isn’t exactly bad advice; you definitely SHOULD be on time to a job interview. It just seems a bit obvious. You'd think someone with such an impressive résumé — reality TV personality, actress, model, businesswoman — would have more original words of wisdom. Still, having her tweet responded to personally by Kim Kardashian herself surely gave this fan an extra boost of encouragement before her big interview.
Advertisement