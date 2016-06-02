Story from Work & Money

Here's Kim Kardashian's Job Interview Advice

Olivia Harrison
If you’re looking for career advice, it might seem like a good idea to ask Kim Kardashian. I mean let’s face it, she’s seriously successful. The reality star and entrepreneur has a net worth of $85 million, so she must to be doing something right. So what exactly are Kiki’s secrets to success? It turns out, they’re actually pretty unimaginative.

Today, a fan tweeted at Kim asking for advice about her upcoming job interview. Kim responded with: "Be yourself and be professional….and be on time!!!!"
This isn’t exactly bad advice; you definitely SHOULD be on time to a job interview. It just seems a bit obvious. You'd think someone with such an impressive résumé — reality TV personality, actress, model, businesswoman — would have more original words of wisdom. Still, having her tweet responded to personally by Kim Kardashian herself surely gave this fan an extra boost of encouragement before her big interview.
(Prepping for your own big job interview? Check out our interview question prep guide.)
Advertisement

More from Work & Money