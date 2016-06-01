In Netflix's upcoming Gilmore Girls revival, Jared Padalecki will grace the screen again as Rory's ex-boyfriend Dean. And at a recent convention for his CW series Supernatural, the actor dropped some hints about what he'll be up to in Stars Hollow.
"[Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] basically said, ‘Listen, we're going to write you a really cool scene and if you get a day off let us know. We will just put your scene on the schedule for that day,'" Padalecki said, according to E! News. "She was like, 'It's a set that we already run and own [and] it's an actress that already is working every day, so let us know."
While he didn't reveal which actress the creator was referring to, he did spill the beans about the setting.
"So Dean has a cool scene in the market he used to work at," he revealed. "It's a nice, a really nice scene that gave me closure."
Does that mean he and Rory will reconnect? We'll just have to wait and see, but "closure" does sound promising.
