Did you feel your blood pressure go up? Sit down. Practice some square breathing . Feel better? Good.Now that we've all stabilized, here's the problem with telling women to send an email with their photograph and dress size and call themselves "whores" in the process: asking women to send all of this info and to then describe this submission with the word whore. Seems pretty simple, but apparently no one in the undisclosed casting office thought to be careful with this one.But — and here's some great news! — it actually is possible to cast prostitutes in a movie without employing super degrading language . Sex workers would have been just fine, as would have been brothel staff. They also could have gone with saloon girls or even just plain prostitutes, a.k.a. words that don't have implicit insult and shame baked into the definition.This has been a P.S.A. about sexism, Hollywood, and ways to describe women without making them call themselves slut synonyms.