We never thought we'd say this. But there's a brand new Trader Joe's product that might be even better than cookie butter. Before you freak out, we're not saying this lightly; after all, cookie butter is the best.
However, TJ's is now selling Uncured Bacon Jam. And we're going to put it on everything. Bacon jam on toast? Check. Bacon jam on eggs? Check. Bacon jam on ice cream? Check!
A little unclear on what bacon jam actually is? TJ's website explains: "It’s essentially uncured (no added nitrates/nitrites) applewood smoked bacon, simmered down slow with onions, dark brown sugar, and apple cider vinegar until it’s dark and rich. Our supplier pulses the mixture in a food processor just enough to create a spreadable, relish-style condiment."
So basically, it's everything we ever wanted from a slice of bacon, in condiment form. You can grab an 8.5 oz. jar of the stuff for $4.49. What will you put it on? The possibilities are endless.
