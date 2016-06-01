"I am a person who came out of college with, oh, jeez, just thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars in debt. And the only way I was, honestly, able to pay off my student loans was at age 37, because I happened to get on a big, fat TV show called Grey's Anatomy, and I was able to finally pay my student loan debt. And that's insane — it was just interest accruing and accruing and accruing. And that just shouldn't be the price tag of trying to get an education in this country. So that's a big thing that, for me, that's coming up, how student loans and interest will be dealt with."There's also women's health, which has been hard-won and fought for. And that is also a big, important deal for me. When I had no health insurance, which was most of my early adult life, because I was a struggling actor, I had all of my basic healthcare needs met for free, or for a co-payment of $5, at Planned Parenthood, whether I was in Tucson, AZ, or Chicago, or New York, until I finally got health insurance. And these are basic rights that were hard-fought for. Not to mention choice, a woman's choice. And whether it directly affects me or not, it directly affects many, many, many women. And particularly women who are poor. And that's a huge deal for me."Immigration is also a huge deal. Part of what makes our country great is having our borders open. My father was an immigrant and came over and struggled and worked very hard and had a very different life than I did, so I could have the kind of freedom and choice, whether it's my career, or what have you…So, I'm looking for a candidate that represents all of those things: civil rights, human rights, education, and how we are affected by the massive debt that most people still have once they get out of college. So, those are the big issues for me.""Yeah, absolutely! I'm hugely passionate about it…It may not affect me directly, but the issue of choice affects every woman. And, unfortunately, what happens is the women that are usually the poorest women are the ones that are most affected. If you leave the issue of choice to the states, that's just a dangerous place to be. Because some people are like, 'Oh, we have to drive to whatever, California, or something, to get an abortion.' That is not, that's just not feasible for women that are at poverty level."