Snoop Dogg would like us to know that he will not be enjoying the highly anticipated Roots remake airing this week. The rapper went on a typically expletive ridden rant against the History Channel's miniseries reboot that premiered on Monday night. And you know that when Snoop begins with "No disrespect, but..." he has some very strong feelings to share.
"No disrespect, but I can't watch no motherfucking more black movies with n----s getting dogged out. 12 Years A Slave, Roots, Underground. I can't watch none of that shit. I'm sick of this shit," he said in an Instagram video posted on Monday. "How the fuck they gonna put Roots on on Memorial Day? They just going to keep beating that shit into our heads on how they did us, huh? I mean, I don't understand America. They just want to keep showing the abuse that we took hundreds and hundreds of years ago. But guess what? We're taking the same abuse."
The rapper wants to see the focus shift from the hardships Black people have endured in the past to the triumphs they're having today. "When y'all going to make a motherfucking series about the success that black folks is having? The only success we have is Roots and 12 Years A Slave and shit like that, huh? Fuck y'all. "
Snoop also told his fans to opt out of watching the miniseries — and instead support the creation of inspiring contemporary content about Black lives. "I ain't watching that shit and I advise you motherfuckers as real n---s like myself, fuck them television shows. Let’s create our own shit based on today. How we live and how we inspire people today. Black is what’s real. Fuck that old shit." He signed off with a nod to his dog, of course. "Right Juelz?" he said, pointing the video at the pup. Right, Snoop.
