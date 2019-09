How To Stop Yourself From Working On Vacation

Vacations are the best the part of summer. Traveling to a tropical locale and indulging in beaches and drinks with umbrellas can amp up the weariest worker bee, but vacation also brings about work anxiety.There's a fear of falling behind on work while vacationing, which may be why many professionals are glued to their smartphones and sending while emails while lounging by the pool.While this glued-to-the-phone behavior may be annoying for your vacation pals and beaus, science says there's a legitimate reason for this work-fueled obsession. According to Jennifer Deal, a senior research scientist at the Center for Creative Leadership, it's called the Zeigarnik Effect.In an editorial for the Wall Street Journal , Deal describes the Zeigarnik Effect as "the difficulty people have to completely forget about something when it is left incomplete." It's like when it's impossible to get a song out of your head. That's the same thing that happens with work. Since it's almost never finished, it seems impossible to stop thinking about it.No worries, though: There's a solution. You can offset the Zeigarnik Effect by becoming "so immersed in something else that your brain can’t hold on to the incomplete task any more [sic]." In other words, trick your brain by distracting it with activities.Deal said you should also put your phone where it can't be accessed. "If you can’t look at it — that is, you can’t [get to it] without going to substantial trouble — the brain itch will eventually die off because you can’t scratch it," she said.