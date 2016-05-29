You Can Stay In Princess Diana’s Childhood Home

Happen to love the royals? Do you also have deep pockets? You’re in luck! The Spencer family is opening up Althorp, the child home of Princess Diana in Northamptonshire, to anyone who’s able to pay a $40,000 per couple for a weekend or $250,000 for a private group of 18. All proceeds will go towards Whole Child International, a U.S.-based non-governmental organization focused on improving the quality of life for vulnerable children worldwide, NBC News reports. Countess Karen Spencer and Earl Charles Spencer started the charity in 2004 to address limited resources found in orphanages and child-care centers.
The 500-year-old mansion sits on a total of 13,000 acres and is reportedly the home of an extensive art collection, as well. Naturally, there is a monument dedicated to the late Princes of Wales and Althorp comes complete with reports of hauntings. If you were wondering, none of the reported ghosts on site have been Princess Diana. Rather, the deceased servants of the Third Earl are the ones hanging around.
