The Coffee Alarm Clock Is Finally A Reality

For many of us, waking up is the most challenging part of the day. And Monday morning? Forget it. If you’re like me, you can’t even think straight until you’ve had a cup of coffee (or two). That’s why we were so excited when, in 2014, we learned of this new invention called The Barisieur. It would make starting the day a whole lot easier.
The Barisieur was developed by U.K.-based industrial designer Joshua Ranouf and is basically a coffeemaker-alarm-clock hybrid. To use the invention, you simply set the timer on the coffeemaker for your desired wake-up time. When the alarm goes off in the morning, The Barisieur will have already made you a fresh cup of coffee. Waking up to the delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee sounds too good to be true, and until recently, it was.
The Barisieur has been stuck in the prototype phase for almost two years, but the team behind this dream invention has finally turned to Kickstarter to make their product a reality. So far, the campaign has raised $183,225, which is exciting but is also a far cry from the intended goal of $555,225. Don't let that discourage you, though. There are still 28 days left on the Kickstarter campaign, and according to FWx, "By asking for over half a million dollars, it makes the Barisieur team look like a serious business."
If you want to become an early backer and pre-order one of the gadgets, you'll need to shell out a whopping $292 on Kickstarter. Sadly, we'll still have a while to wait, assuming the product ends up getting backed fully. It won't be shipped out until Summer 2017, but at least we're steadily getting closer to having the perfect wake-up call. (Maybe we'll be able to save up the $300 bucks to splurge on a Barisieur by then.) (FWx)
