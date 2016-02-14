This Coffee Alarm Clock Will Make You Actually Want To Wake Up

If you’re the type of person who doesn’t count yourself awake until the third cup of coffee, a new alarm clock featured on the website Awesome Inventions could be the best thing to happen to your morning since Starbucks started flavoring coffee. U.K.-based designer Josh Renouf has built an nifty little alarm clock that doubles as a coffee machine, waking you up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee.
Photos of the machine, called the “Barisieur,” show a retro stainless steel percolator on a stained-wood base above the digital clock. According to Renouf’s website, the machine uses “stainless steel ball bearings that boil the water through induction heating,” which then percolates through the coffee and into the waiting cup. It’s definitely not an alarm clock that you’ll hit the snooze button on.
Sadly, the clock isn’t available for purchase just yet, though the site invites you to sign up to be notified when development is complete. Nor is it much of an impulse buy — the projected retail price is between 200 and 250 British pounds, which is about $290-$362 U.S. dollars. So you have to really love coffee — or really hate mornings — to make this machine worth the investment. But it’s never too early to start thinking about your birthday, right?
