Is This What Hilary Duff’s New Song Sounds Like?

Snapchat continues to amaze me.
First, it gave everyone the rainbow-mouth filter. Then, it brought the world Refinery29's Discover channel. Now, it's giving us a sneak preview of what sounds like brand-new music from Hilary Duff.
The 28-year-old Younger actress and singer shared a video on the app teasing a new song. The black-and-white clip seems to have been filmed in a recoding studio.
You can hear a female voice singing a catchy-sounding pop song in the background. And it's totally Duff.
Duff's last album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., was released in 2015. It's okay if you didn't get a chance to listen, seeing as she didn't go on tour this year as she had planned. But perhaps that will change now that she might have some new music.
First, it gave everyone the rainbow-mouth filter. Then, it brought the world Refinery29's Discover channel. Now, it's giving us a sneak preview of what sounds like brand-new music from Hilary Duff.
The 28-year-old Younger actress and singer shared a video on the app teasing a new song. The black-and-white clip seems to have been filmed in a recoding studio.
You can hear a female voice singing a catchy-sounding pop song in the background. And it's totally Duff.
Duff's last album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., was released in 2015. It's okay if you didn't get a chance to listen, seeing as she didn't go on tour this year as she had planned. But perhaps that will change now that she might have some new music.
Advertisement
A preview of the new @HilaryDuff song during her recording studio session today from Snapchat! 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/vuaxD6TJej— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) May 25, 2016
If we had any say in a new single from Duff, it would include bits inspired by all of her most classic works.
The narrative of "Come Clean."
Mixed with the energetic vibe of "Wake Up."
All topped off with a dash of the catchy chorus from "So Yesterday."
Advertisement