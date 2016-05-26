Get ready to shed a sweet, innocent tear while watching the new trailer for The Little Prince. Is it so sad because it's so touching, nostalgic, and adorably animated — or all of the above?
Based on French writer and poet Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's 1934 novella, which you've most likely read at some point over the years, the movie itself has followed a shaky journey to release. Picked up by Netflix after Paramount Pictures dropped it from the docket, the film is finally in its home stretch.
As the director of the film, Mark Osborne, told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s been a crazy adventure, the entire production. How I look at it, the release pattern is really uncommon too.”
It appears that the film itself will also be uncommon, but in the best way. The tingly feelings we got while watching the newest trailer reminded us of how we felt when we first watched the trailers for Up and Inside Out. Translation: It gave us all the feelings.
The film features the voices of a slew of talented actors, including Jeff Bridges, who narrates part of the trailer, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Paul Rudd, James Franco, and Ricky Gervais.
The Little Prince will premiere on Netflix August 5, the same day it will also be released in theaters, which gives you plenty of time to reread the novella. And to go buy some extra tissues.
Based on French writer and poet Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's 1934 novella, which you've most likely read at some point over the years, the movie itself has followed a shaky journey to release. Picked up by Netflix after Paramount Pictures dropped it from the docket, the film is finally in its home stretch.
As the director of the film, Mark Osborne, told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s been a crazy adventure, the entire production. How I look at it, the release pattern is really uncommon too.”
It appears that the film itself will also be uncommon, but in the best way. The tingly feelings we got while watching the newest trailer reminded us of how we felt when we first watched the trailers for Up and Inside Out. Translation: It gave us all the feelings.
The film features the voices of a slew of talented actors, including Jeff Bridges, who narrates part of the trailer, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Paul Rudd, James Franco, and Ricky Gervais.
The Little Prince will premiere on Netflix August 5, the same day it will also be released in theaters, which gives you plenty of time to reread the novella. And to go buy some extra tissues.
Advertisement