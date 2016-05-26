Disney producers are currently discussing a Little Mermaid live-action film, according to Deadline.
This follows a streak of successful live-action adaptations of Disney classics, including the upcoming Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson and the Jungle Book movie now in theaters.
What makes less sense, though, is that this also follows the announcement of another live-action Little Mermaid movie from Working Title Films starring Chloë Grace Moretz.
The version already in the works has some other big names behind it, including Electrick Children director Rebecca Thomas and Love, Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis.
Why would Disney do something that's already about being done? Have they heard the Chloë Grace Moretz version is less than stellar? Or maybe they're trying to beat the competition?
On the other hand, it's possible the two movies won't exactly be competitors. If Disney's planning on replicating the plot line of the animated version, it won't look much like Working Title's film, which follows the original Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Chances are, it'll be a lot more gruesome than what we've seen of the story previously, while Disney's will be, well...Disney.
