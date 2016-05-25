Black Ice Cream Is Now Officially A Thing

You scream, I scream, we all scream for black ice cream?
Yes, one New York City ice cream parlor is debuting a new flavor that you have to see to believe.
Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream is debuting a new summer flavor that is jet black. While many other black foods are made with squid ink, which is not necessarily the most appetizing dessert flavor, this one is actually made with coconut.
As founder Nick Morgenstern told Mic, the new flavor, called "Coconut Ash," is "simply the charred and processed remains of a coconut shell."
As Mic points out, coconut ash is actually a form of "activated charcoal, a trendy ingredient that has appeared in everything from cocktails to pizza" that some believe has some detoxifying properties, despite the fact that studies have not found this to be true.
Morgenstern gets his coconut ash from a health food store and even mentioned that "theoretically [it] has health benefits," but says that he wasn't thinking about that when he made the flavor. He just wanted to use it to make an intensely coconut ice cream.
And he did just that with this new blacker than black flavor, which combines coconut flakes, coconut cream and coconut milk with the ash.
But, word to the wise, this Instagram-ready flavor, which will be available on May 25, will temporarily turn your mouth black.
Of course, this could just be a way to go goth without having to pick up Kylie Jenner's new Lip Kit shade. Just saying.
Advertisement