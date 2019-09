This isn't a French publication's first brush with controversy of this type (see here and here ), but, as The Cut points out, this particular mishap may be mainly a result of being uninformed. The Cut chatted with French actress and beauty blogger Fatou N'Diaye , who claims that the word "nappy" has a different meaning in France. "The word 'nappy' in France is a contraction of the words 'natural' and 'happy,'" she explains. "I myself have used this term in 2006 and for at least three years. I stopped using the word when I was told [by an American] that [in the U.S.] they stopped using this word, because it's bad and people prefer the term 'natural.'"So while this could all just be a big misunderstanding, as The Cut notes, a simple Google search would've uncovered the word's complicated backstory. Some things may be lost in translation — but that doesn't make them okay.