"Let my big ass live," she says. "I let y'all live! I love all colors, shapes and sizes. So, just so you know, when you come on here, and you call me fat, it's not an insult, dummy. My ass is fat. And the fellas love it. And so do I. So eat it."Though Riley admits she was " very, very high " during the video, her message isn't any less true. Not all of us are lucky enough to be this coherent while recovering from surgery. But Riley certainly was, and we're not the only ones who are glad: Her refreshing candidness clearly struck a chord with fans as well as her former Glee co-star, Naya Rivera Dorsey.