JoJo Fletcher is all set for the Bachelorette season 12 premiere this Monday, but she's already dealing with some off-screen drama. Us Weekly reports that there were rumors that Fletcher had dated Nick Viall, a Bachelorette pro familiar to long-time fans. Viall is a two-time loser on the dating program, coming in second not once, but twice.
There was also chatter during Fletcher's season of The Bachelor when she received flowers from her ex, Chad Rookstool. He later claimed the two hooked up after she was the runner-up on the original show.
Fletcher took both issues head-on. During a call with reporters, she said that neither story was true. Regarding Rookstool, Fletcher says that the tabloid story is "completely false." She is already moving on from it: "And I’ve decided to completely put that in my past and not think about it again."
She then nixed the Viall chatter, as well, laughing it off.
No Nick and no Chad means that Fletcher has the all-clear to start her newest reality-TV journey.
There was also chatter during Fletcher's season of The Bachelor when she received flowers from her ex, Chad Rookstool. He later claimed the two hooked up after she was the runner-up on the original show.
Fletcher took both issues head-on. During a call with reporters, she said that neither story was true. Regarding Rookstool, Fletcher says that the tabloid story is "completely false." She is already moving on from it: "And I’ve decided to completely put that in my past and not think about it again."
She then nixed the Viall chatter, as well, laughing it off.
No Nick and no Chad means that Fletcher has the all-clear to start her newest reality-TV journey.
Advertisement