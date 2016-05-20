The number of pregnant women in the United States with Zika virus is now at 157, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Previously, the CDC had reported 44 cases of pregnant women with Zika in the U.S., out of an overall number of 472 confirmed cases.
Though the updated numbers (157 pregnant women out of 544 total cases) seem like a huge increase, it's important to note that the difference in numbers could be the result of a new way of reporting them.
The report states that the new numbers are not comparable to previous reports, and instead reflect "a different, broader population of pregnant women." The updated statistics indicate the counts of pregnant women in the U.S. with any laboratory evidence of a possible Zika infection — whether or not they show symptoms. They also include pregnant women who have tested for an immune reaction for a new virus that is "likely" to be Zika.
Basically, these new numbers reflect a broader population: Pregnant women who have shown evidence that they could likely have the virus, instead of a count of absolute, confirmed cases.
The statistics were collected from the U.S. Zika Pregnancy Registry and the Zika Active Pregnancy Surveillance System, and will be used to update recommendations on clinical care and improve prevention of Zika virus during pregnancy. If you want to learn more about Zika and what you need to do about it, we've got you covered.
