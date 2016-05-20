Anyone with depression will tell you that the disorder can "clog" or "fog" your mind. But as comedian Julie Klausner explains in the latest episode
of R29's own How To Weep In Public
series on RIOT
, the way depression affects your thought processes can vary from person to person. And, for her, that means her natural inclination toward problem-solving is dimmed.
"I find that certain sentences appear when I'm depressed, like I'm broken
," says host Jacqueline Novak
. "Do you have that kind of clear internal language?" she asks.
"For me, depression is more of a mental treadmill of being solution-less," Klausner answers. "I very much have a problem-solving-oriented brain, so when I get depressed, it's less about I'm worthless
or I'm broken
than it is about I don't know... I don't have the solution, and maybe there isn't one
."
That kind of cyclical, stuck thinking is a hallmark of both depression and anxiety disorders
. But each one of us can experience it differently; there are nearly an infinite amount of ways to feel not
yourself. Check out the full video above (and other episodes
of How To Weep In Public
) to hear more unique, personal — and hilarious — stories about dealing with difficult feelings.