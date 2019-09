swipe

This week, FOX got in on that sweet, sweet ratings gold that is reality TV dating. The network launched Coupled on Tuesday night — a mashup of The Bachelorette, Tinder, and Gilligan's Island that "puts choice in the hands of the women as well as the men," according to the network's site It's not a complete mischaracterization. Women do get to make the first decision about whom they'd like to spend more time with. But after that initial moment of " empowerment ," we go back to the same old kitsch of dating on the small screen. Nothing exceptional to see here folks, except a bunch of ladies willingly getting plopped on an island so they can battle it out for The One, which I will never not find baffling.Here's the premise: The women arrive on the island of Anguilla first and wait around for the dudes to be air-dropped in by helicopter. (Yep, this is what the quest for true love has come to.) Then the games begin. In the first round, a guy sits in a chair while each woman has about 30 seconds to do a quick chemistry test to see if she's into him. (That means exchanging 20 seconds of small talk.) Then, she has a choice to make. Does shewalk left, back toward the bungalows? Or, does she choose to see if he's into her too and proceed right, to the tiki bar? This is, by the way, the last choice the woman gets to make. It's all dude decisions from here on out.If she wasn't feeling him and returns to the bungalows, she's back to waiting for another guy to descend from the sky. But if she goes to the tiki hut, that means she's sitting around with all the other contestants who wanted to get to know the guy better. (Guy No. 1 in the series, by the way, is a 26-year-old "musician" named Alex. He is objectively good looking. But honestly, he seems like kind of an airhead to me.)So now the ladies are all hanging in the tiki hut, waiting for Alex who takes his sweet time strolling over to hang. They have until sunset to chill and chat — at which point, Alex has to pick two ladies to take back with him to the villa. Yep. There is a villa, and the men are asked to feelout two women to spend a day and night with. A double date with two people you just met, one of whom is your romantic competition? If that sounds awkward, that's because it is.Alex chooses Brittany, a young beauty entrepreneur, and Lindsey, a sales rep. They head to the mansion together to hang out. Here's where shit gets even more predictable: Alex confesses to both girls that he had instant chemistry with them, and tells Brittany that he knew from the moment they met that he was going to choose her. But after a day in the sun, he chooses Lindsey to move forward with. (For the record, I thought he was going to go with Brittany. But then my boyfriend, who was forced to watch this show with me, reminded me that dopey dudes on reality television pretty much always pick the tall, leggy blonde over the cute, short brunette — it's just TV science. Oh yeah, duh, I forgot the laws of lowest-common-denominator dating. THANKS BABE.)