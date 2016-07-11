True fact: Sometimes, we don't even have to watch an entire movie to get the waterworks going. In some cases, a trailer is all it takes.
Which is great when you're in the market for a good, cathartic cry. Not always so awesome when you're at work and accidentally get drawn into, say, the Atonement trailer. (That is a wrenching way to spend two-and-a-half minutes, plus the time it takes to clean up your mascara smears.)
But whether you're looking for a brief weep sesh or just curious about which trailers land other people in teary territory, you're in luck. We've pulled together a list of trailers that tend to make us misty-eyed. Better grab a box of Kleenex for this one. Unless you're a heartless robot, you're going to need 'em.
