Update: Sinéad O'Connor Denies Suicide Attempt Rumors In Facebook Rant

Update: Sinéad O'Connor has surfaced online after reports went out alleging that she had threatened to jump off a bridge in Chicago.
"By the way it's bullshit I jumped off a bridge," she wrote in a passionate post about the Sinn Fein. "Some stupid bitch up at Swords Garda station decided she'd like to throw a bit of false and malicious gossip about is all. AM FAR TOO FUCKING HAPPY FOR THAT!!"
Update, May 16 2016: Sinéad O'Connor has been found in Chicago, local news sources report.
According to WGN, the singer is safe, and is currently in a local hospital. She was found at a nearby hotel. Authorities were concerned with the health and whereabouts of O'Connor after she published a concerning post on Facebook.
According to WGN, the singer is safe, and is currently in a local hospital. She was found at a nearby hotel. Authorities were concerned with the health and whereabouts of O'Connor after she published a concerning post on Facebook.
This story was originally published May 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Sinéad O'Connor has reportedly gone missing in Chicago.
Police confirmed to the Chicago Tribune that O'Connor was last seen early Sunday morning when she went out for a bike ride. After she didn't return, local authorities sent out a "check-for-well-being alert" that afternoon.
"A caller has expressed concern for her well-being, and no other information is available at this time," a statement from the police said.
O'Connor was reportedly last seen riding a Raleigh motorized bicycle with a pink basket. She was wearing a black parka, black leather pants, and a sweatshirt that says "Ireland" on the back.
Before she was reported missing over the weekend, O'Connor posted a note on Facebook to her 28-year-old son, Jake. In it, she asked him to appear in court and "take custody" of his 12-year-old brother Shane, for whom O'Connor is currently in a custody battle with ex Dónal Lunny.
In the note to Jake, O'Connor wrote, "Do not abandon your brother or any other of my babies again. What you have done to your brother and your mother is LITERALLY criminal."
This followed an open letter the singer posted to Shane on Friday, urging him to take charge of the custody battle by getting a solicitor who can tell the court that he wants to be with his mom but is being prevented from doing so. "Your mother is being bullied so badly by Tusla she can't manage your release," O'Connor wrote.
In the letter, the 49-year-old also told Shane, "I have to back off because they are hurting me so badly I get unwell again if I go near them."
According to TMZ, these posts have led police to believe that O'Connor may be suicidal and to classify her as "missing suicidal."
Back in November, O'Connor was found safe in Dublin after posting a possible suicide note to Facebook that began, "I have taken an overdose." She then wrote disparagingly of some family members, saying they had treated her like "scum."
That wasn't the first time authorities have been concerned for O'Connor's safety. In 2011, E! News reported that a series of disturbing tweets posted by O'Connor, asking if "any1 knows how I can kill myself," also led cops to come visit her home.
O'Connor is currently in a legal battle with Arsenio Hall after writing on Facebook that Hall was Prince's drug dealer. Hall denies the allegations and has filed a libel suit against the singer. He's seeking $5 million in damages.
