The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus and Steven Yeun were spotted helping victims of a car crash in Peachtree City, Georgia on Thursday. According to the local news station WTOC, a witness saw them trying to "calm everybody" before the cops came.
But wait a second. This is where the show is filmed. Their characters, Daryl and Glenn, both died in the Season 6 finale. Or did they? If the actors are still spending time around the set, perhaps they're not quite gone...yet?
Reedus and Yeun might have just given away an unexpected plot twist. Could Daryl and Glenn return for Season 7?
We can't blame them for checking out the scene of the accident, though, and commend them for helping the victims, who appear to have survived without injuries.
A wreck in Peachtree City today. Norman & Steven stopped by to check on everybody.#NormanReedus #StevenYeun— Jill Harris (@JillHarris69) May 13, 2016
pic fan pic.twitter.com/fIydgJgAg5
