The wine shipment sabotage more or less goes off without a hitch, assuming St. Germain's refusal to stand down when a masked Murtagh and his "highwaymen" rob the carriage isn't much of a hitch. Jamie is forced to stage an attack on his friend to get the armed St. Germain out of the way. Eventually, the highwaymen make off with the shipment and Murtagh is off to Portugal for a month or two to sell off the wine.



Saint Claire has found herself having tea with the mean girls of French high society. Their gossiping prompts her to shame them for not doing anything to help the city's poor, and she storms off. Nobody says, "What's your damage, Claire?" but they're all thinking it.



Her next stop is to the hospital. She's so visibly uncomfortable that Mother Hildegarde forces her to lie down. Claire is bleeding, but it's not really a cause for alarm. She'll stay overnight, sending Fergus to pass on the news.



Jamie's got other things on his mind. Charles and a highly suspicious St. Germain are mourning the loss of their wine. Charles is distressed about losing his funding, so it's no big shock when Jamie learns that the royal is making a scene at Madame Elise. After a short stop at home, where Fergus casually mentions Claire's condition, he rushes back to the brothel to smooth over the Charles situation.



Upon arrival, Fergus is told to stay put while Jamie finds Charles. The little scamp can't resist poking into an empty bedroom to steal a bottle of perfume. We see a red coat hanging up and the door slams. Nooooooooooooo.



A weary Claire finally makes her way home, where the servants are acting strangely. Suzette explains that Jamie has gotten into a fight with an English officer at Madame Elise, and is in the woods fighting a duel. A fuming Claire, clearly in labor, rushes off in the carriage. She reaches the duel just in time to see Jamie stab Randall in the baby-maker (adios, Frank). But who can worry about the fate of a backup husband when Claire is bleeding and doubled over in pain? She passes out just as the police come to arrest everyone.



Will Claire and Fergus be okay? Has Jamie ruined Randall's chances of fathering a child? Do we blame him if we did?