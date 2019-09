With all the scheming going on, this episode serves as a nice reminder that Murtagh is as true blue a friend as they come. He's willing to put himself in harm's way. He'll dress up like the vampire Lestat and only moan about it for a few minutes. He'll buy Claire's whole time-traveling claim with very little resistance. He's got a Prince John face , a gruff exterior, and a heart of gold. And that's why we're willing to overlook his sexist mumblings about Jamie acting like a "woman in flux" when he discovers the duel's off. Murtagh, should you ever high five Craigh na Dun and land in 2016, we'll happily buy you a dram after your sensitivity training seminar.So, yeah, Murtagh is not happy that Jamie "canna" duel Randall. Claire, meanwhile, is not happy to learn from her gruesome executioner friend at l'hôpital that anyone associated with or caught practicing the dark arts is under threat of being drawn and quartered. That's bad news for "La Dame Blanche" and very, very bad news for Master Raymond. Claire hightails it to the apothecary and warns her friend to leave the city.Back at home, Jamie is not only abandoning his "no touchies" icing out of Claire, he's rubbing her freaking feet. Way to stay strong, Fraser. Mr. Magic Fingers explains that he's only keeping Randall alive so that his heir, Frank, is around to look after Claire should things go pear-shaped. He insists that, should the situation call for it, she return to Craigh na Dun to be with Frank. Claire agrees.The couple is taking great lengths to ensure that isn't necessary. Claire has concocted a potion that will mimic the symptoms of smallpox, using Jamie as a guinea pig. The plan is to make it look like St. Germain's crew once again has smallpox, forcing the harbormaster to destroy his shipment of wine, essentially flushing Prince Charles' battle funds down the toilet.Murtagh is still not a happy camper, so Jamie and Claire agree to let him in on the whole time-traveling thing. Unfortunately, we don't get to actually hear Jamie explain how his wife came to be transported from 1945. Did he break the tension with a joke? Open with, "You'll never guess whose family tree Claire married into?" We'll never know. But eventually, Murtagh, after slugging Jamie for not telling him sooner, walks away thinking that Claire is probably a witch. But he buys it. He's still incredulous when he meets with Claire, but seems to trust that she truly is from the future.The smallpox plan works. Fergus and Jamie ride to St. Germain's warehouse, swap the crew's wine for the potion, and rub mashed nettles over their clothes. Later, Jamie is summoned to Maison Elise, where Charles and St. Germain tell them about their latest misfortune. They plan to cover up the crew's "illness" while Jamie transports the wine to his warehouse. He agrees, but St. Germain belligerently insists on joining him for the journey.The plan's next step involves Murtagh putting on fancy French finery; they've also hired men to pose as highwaymen. Claire's stressed about Jamie leaving when the baby is so close to being due. The bond over the bairn kicking and then make love.