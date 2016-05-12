Gordon Ramsay, one of our most favorite food personalities, just admitted that he recently made a giant blunder at one of his Las Vegas restaurants. Popping the question to your partner at the restaurant of a world-renowned chef seems like the perfect way to start a life together, but chef Ramsay revealed that he recently wrecked a wedding proposal by congratulating the couple before the proposal had even happened. Oops!
The celebrity chef confessed his major mistake while speaking at the Vegas Uncork'd Food and Wine Festival last month. "Three weeks ago, one of my maître d’s asked me if I would go over to table seven, who were celebrating their engagement," Ramsay explained. "So I said: 'Send two nice glasses of champagne over to them.' When the champagne arrived, I went over to congratulate them, and he hadn’t asked her!"
Apparently the maître d', who is not a native English speaker, had confused his verb tenses, leading the chef to believe the proposal had already taken place. Knowing Ramsay, he surely gave his poor maître d' a severe scolding, but we bet the couple isn't complaining. That's still a pretty great proposal story. (The Telegraph)
