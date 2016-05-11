Trader Joe's Cold Brew Coffee Just Got EVEN Better

We were already fans of Trader Joe's Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate. When we can get our hands on a bottle, that is. A single container holds 12 servings of coffee and the whole thing costs around eight bucks, which means each cup costs less than 70 cents. That is a steal, considering most coffee shops charge as much as $3 to 5 a pop for cold brew.
But lucky for us, the TJ's product just got even better, because the supermarket chain is now offering an organic version of the coffee concentrate. It's slightly more expensive at $9.99 per bottle, but as TJ's pointed out in its description of the product, there isn't a 32-ounce bottle of cold brew out there for less than $12.
"Our new offering is made only from USDA Organic coffee beans — which our Texas-based supplier treats to a slightly darker, slightly bolder French roast," the company wrote in a press release.
For customers who feel strongly about drinking organic coffee, this new item is sure to be a hit. We're just hoping it sticks around on store shelves long enough for us to try it!
