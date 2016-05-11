Domino's Saves A Man's Life After He Missed His Regular Pizza Order

You might think eating pizza every day would be bad for you, but one man’s daily pizza habit actually saved his life. This past Sunday, the employees of the Silverton Road Domino’s in Salem, OR, realized that one of their regular customers, Kirk Alexander, hadn’t placed an order in 11 days. Alexander had been ordering from the Domino’s Pizza location almost every day for more than seven years.
After noticing the unusual lack of orders from Alexander, the store’s general manager, Sarah Fuller, did some investigating. She tried calling Alexander and the call went straight to voicemail. This worried Fuller, especially because she knew her loyal patron had serious health issues.
Fuller told USA Today, "It was about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, and we weren't terribly busy, so I asked one of our regular drivers, who knew Alexander, to stop by the customer's home on Penticton Circle NE and check it out. We all know Kirk and he only lives about six minutes from our store, so the whole team was concerned." The driver returned to the store shortly after and reported that no one had answered the door, but the lights and television were on inside the house. That’s when they called 911.
According to the Marion County Sherriff’s Department, when officers arrived at the scene, they heard Alexander calling for help from inside his home. The deputies forced entry and found him in need of immediate medical attention. Alexander was taken to Salem Hospital and is now in stable condition.
It’s all thanks to the Domino’s Pizza team. Talk about good customer service.
