Kyleigh Bass is a record holder and an example of core strength that we can aspire to but probably never realistically achieve. The 10-year-old Kansas City resident shattered the national Project Fit America record when she did 2,110 sit-ups.
You read that correctly: 2,110 sit-ups.
Kyleigh credited her mother, Michelle Leer-Bass, with her success.
“Since she just ran her first half, she was hurting at mile 10 but she pushed through it and she finished. So that inspired me,” Kyleigh told the local Fox affiliate.
Kyleigh broke the record on Saturday. She initially wanted to do 2,002 sit-ups, one more than the old record, but then just decided to annihilate it instead, taking an hour-and-a-half to set the Project Fit America record. That’s a seriously impressive performance. One wonders, with her physical and mental strength, what she couldn’t accomplish. For any human being, that’s an incredible feat.
The world record for sit-ups in an hour is 2,201 by Jim Clark.
