Here's How To Get Free Ice Cream After Work TODAY

Cup, sugar cone, or cake cone? Take your pick. Today only, Häagen-Dazs is bringing you a free kiddie-size scoop. And any and all flavors are up for grabs.
Yes, you read that correctly. The Häagen-Dazs ice cream giveaway starts this afternoon at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. this evening. With an offer this exciting, there’s sure to be a line, so start strategizing now.
The ice cream company is looking out for all its usual customers today, too. So if you're in need of an extra-large ice cream pick-me-up, you can skip the line of people waiting for the freebies.
Häagen-Dazs knows you deserve an after-work reward — especially on an otherwise run-of-the-mill Tuesday, which somehow feels just as far away from Friday as Monday did.
