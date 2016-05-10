Law & Order SVU is hip to what's going on in the rest of the television world. The longtime series is tackling territory based on The Bachelor with Wednesday night's episode.
"Assaulting Reality" turns the lens on producers of a reality dating series and the blurred line between what's real and what's just part of the script. When Benson and other detectives step in to investigate the alleged rape of one of the contestants, they get more than they bargained for. Check out the exclusive clip below.
"Assaulting Reality" turns the lens on producers of a reality dating series and the blurred line between what's real and what's just part of the script. When Benson and other detectives step in to investigate the alleged rape of one of the contestants, they get more than they bargained for. Check out the exclusive clip below.
If it sounds a little UnReal-like to you, you're not alone. But the meta-ness of reality T.V. is becoming more fascinating than a regular old rose ceremony. Who knew that an ABC show about choosing a mate would become such mineable material for a cultural critique?
Tune into Law & Order SVU On May 11 at 9 p.m. EST.
Tune into Law & Order SVU On May 11 at 9 p.m. EST.
Advertisement