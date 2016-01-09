UnREAL Will Beat The Bachelor To This Important Casting Choice

UnREAL, the Lifetime series about the making of a reality TV show, just got a little less realistic. That’s because they’re doing something the real-life Bachelor has never done. They're featuring a Black man as the lead
“There are few things more pressing than this conversation,” executive producer Sarah Gertrude Shapiro told Variety of the discussion of race in reality television. “I’ve heard appalling things about race all the time.”
Shapiro, who has worked as a producer on The Bachelor, spoke at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena.
It’s pretty shameful that a scripted TV show would beat the reality show it’s modeled on to feature a African American suitor. Although it’s not the responsibility of The Bachelor, it’s crazy that they haven’t managed to find a single Black man or woman that they deem suitable as their star. One would think following the huge success of, you know, having television reflect the makeup of the US population, that they would get with the times. Black president? Sure! Black Bachelor? Unrealistic, apparently.
UnREAL season two starts shooting this March for a summer premiere date. The first season of UnREAL will be available to stream on Hulu February 3.
“There are few things more pressing than this conversation,” executive producer Sarah Gertrude Shapiro told Variety of the discussion of race in reality television. “I’ve heard appalling things about race all the time.”
Shapiro, who has worked as a producer on The Bachelor, spoke at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena.
It’s pretty shameful that a scripted TV show would beat the reality show it’s modeled on to feature a African American suitor. Although it’s not the responsibility of The Bachelor, it’s crazy that they haven’t managed to find a single Black man or woman that they deem suitable as their star. One would think following the huge success of, you know, having television reflect the makeup of the US population, that they would get with the times. Black president? Sure! Black Bachelor? Unrealistic, apparently.
UnREAL season two starts shooting this March for a summer premiere date. The first season of UnREAL will be available to stream on Hulu February 3.
Advertisement