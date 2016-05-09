This Video Of Gummy Bears Being Squished Is Weirdly Satisfying

File this under things we never knew we needed. No, there's really no point in squishing gummy bears to a point beyond recognition. In fact, five minutes ago, if someone had simply told us to watch this video unprompted, we might have scoffed. But thanks to the viral powers of the internet, we knew that gummy bears being smushed by a hydraulic press had over two million views, so naturally we had to see what all the fuss was about.
As it turns out, watching things get squashed by a hydraulic press is almost a sport of sorts. According to Cosmopolitan, there's an entire YouTube channel dedicated to the subject. And while we didn't really care about a TV getting crushed, something about those gummy candies is absolutely mesmerizing. It makes no sense whatsoever, but now we can't stop watching gummy bears meet their untimely deaths. Especially that enormous, oversized blue one.
