A Game of Thrones leaker has been spoiling episodes online and HBO is freaking out. The YouTuber — who goes by the name “Frikidoctor” — isn’t leaking actual episodes, though. He’s merely been filming himself talking in Spanish about what is happening in the episode, framing them as “predictions.”
He wrote on his channel page: “I cannot put spoilers for the 3rd episode of the 6th season of Game of Thrones, because HBO forbids it. But we can always count predictions, theories, and make analysis of what will happen. And who knows, maybe guess everything.” Predictions and theories...riiiiiight.
HBO is doing its best to stamp out the leaks, but a Reddit Game of Thrones spoiler page is alive and well. The Spanish spoiler did an AMA for the site last week. He asked in a Reddit thread: "So HBO took down my last video, even if it does not have a single frame of copyrighted content. It's just me saying what is going to happen in the third chapter. Any American lawyers around? Is talking about spoilers illegal?"
It’s not clear, but that doesn’t mean HBO is going to be taking any chances.
Because of the last year’s season 5 leaks, HBO has been withholding advance videos from journalists who review the show, prompting this site to file an FOIA request for President Obama's advance copies of season 6. However, that didn’t stop Frikidoctor from getting a hold of videos and talking about them. For now, his videos have been taken down. Still, GoT fans: tread lightly! You might bump into a spoiler!
