Congratulations are in order for Empire star Kaitlin Doubleday and her new husband, DJ Devin Lucien. The pair, who got engaged last May, were married in front of 140 of their closest friends and family members in an outdoor ceremony in Big Sur, CA, on Friday.
Despite rainy weather that left guests reaching for umbrellas, the actress, who plays Rhonda Lyon on the hit Fox show, stunned in a beautiful Mark Zunino gown featuring flowing fabric and elegant flower embellishments.
Wedding attendee and Empire creator Lee Daniels was among the first to congratulate the newlyweds on Instagram, posting a picture of the beaming pair with the caption, "Rhonda got married!!!!! Congrats Kaitlin & Devin …. More Empire children getting married!!"
Daniels also shared a video from the reception featuring Doubleday's co-star, Gabourey Sidibe, whose birthday happened to fall on the same day as the nuptials — or "Kaitlin's marriage day," as some members of the Empire crew like to call it.
Advertisement
According to Us Weekly, the couple wrote their own vows for the ceremony, which featured a rose gold color palette, tons of Doubleday's favorite flowers, anemones, and — of course — a custom hashtag, #KaitlinDevinDay.
Doubleday put the hashtag to good use following the ceremony, posting one last picture of her stunning new wedding band before driving off into the sunset, so to speak, with her new husband.
Advertisement