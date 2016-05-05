How I Finally Let Go Of My Dead Mom’s Things

Half of Mom’s wardrobe was comprised of striped shirts. She wore them with everything, pairing them with jeans to paint the house or with a skirt and one of her signature blazers to go out with friends. They were as timeless as she seemed to be.



I inherited her love of stripes and have amassed my own collection, slowly replacing her tops with shirts of my own as hers were stained and became worn from use.



As I hold the last of her striped tees in my arms, I realize the two of us have gotten years of wear from it. I have no reason to hold on any longer; my style as a whole is so shaped by hers that it cannot be defined by one “last” shirt. I let it go.