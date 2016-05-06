Drinking with Jo and Ben, Stephanie decides to drunk-dial Kyle to un-break-up with him. Luckily (or unluckily) Jo stops her. But he still makes an appearance this episode, back in the ER with (maybe?) meningitis. But he has no time for the woman who broke up with him via note as he recovered from surgery.



Elsewhere in the bar, Jackson and April very calmly and quietly attempt to figure out the custody of their baby. There are looks. They're totally getting back together.



On day two of the custody battle, Arizona drops off a cranky Sophia at Mer's house, with the kid saying she hates her. Way to set the mood, Sophia. Once Webber's on the stand, they get out the log of their trivia nights together, with Callie's lawyer saying she's away from her daughter, drinking, flirting, and saving babies too often.

