The Directors Guild of America — a.k.a. the DGA — celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. To honor the auspicious occasion, the group decided to do a little poll of the 80 "greatest directorial achievements in feature film" since the organization was founded in 1936.It's not a bad way to look back at nearly a century of existence, of course. But here's where things get predictably disappointing. Of the 80 movies that made the list, only one — ONE! — was directed by a woman. Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker was the lone lady-led film.There are currently more than 16,000 members of the DGA. Who knows how many of them actually answered the cattle bell of the poll. But seriously, they could only come up with one female-helmed film? Even for PR purposes, you'd think the guild would have been a little more thoughtful about its picks.Anyway, here are the rest of them, all of which are great, 79 of which are directed by men. Because of course they are.