Brazil Is About To Get A VERY NSFW Amusement Park

While most amusement parks are built with little kids in mind, The New York Times reports that investors in Brazil are planning to fund a new theme park that promises to be anything but kid-friendly.
The park — called ErotikaLand — is slated to open in 2018, about two hours outside of São Paulo. It would feature all the typical things you’d find at an amusement park — but with an erotic twist. There will be snack bars, but they’ll be serving aphrodisiac foods. (No word on what foods, exactly, but we can't help feeling a little grossed out by the idea of eating oysters after riding one of the park's genitalia-shaped rides...)
There will also be a movie theater that will screen movies in 7-D (whatever that means, but it does include vibrating chairs). Oh, and there will be a sex museum as well as a "train of love" featuring go-go dancers.
The only thing related to sex you won’t be able to do at ErotikaLand? Actually have sex. There will be a nude pool, but no funny business. For that, fun-seekers will have to check into one of the nearby motels — which ErotikaLand will also own and operate.
