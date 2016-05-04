Normally, we freak out if a brand we love changes any of its iconic flavors. But Ben & Jerry's is experimenting with some of its most beloved pints in a way that has us ready to grab a spoon.
The ice cream company is coming up with new takes on some of its classics as part of an initiative that has been dubbed Flavor Flips. Don't panic, you'll still be able to get your hands on all the originals. However, new versions of familiar flavors, complete with a twist, will be available on a rolling basis at scoop shops nationwide.
“We know that our classic flavors have been bringing fans joy for many years and we wanted to mix things up a bit. This was a simple, but fun, way to create a new flavor by using the same euphoric flavor profiles our fans have grown to love," Flavor Guru Eric Fredette explained in a press release.
First up, Totally Baked. It's a take on Half Baked, except it features chocolate and vanilla ice cream with fudge brownies and chocolate chip cookies, instead of batter and dough. There will be more Flavor Flips throughout the summer, so keep an eye out for new openings at your local shop.
