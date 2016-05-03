Gordon Ramsay & Bobby Flay Will (Finally) Have A Chef Showdown

Gordon Ramsay and Bobby Flay are probably our two greatest TV chefs. (Anthony Bourdain doesn’t count because he’s much more famous for eating than cooking when it comes to television.) But the two have never faced off in a live cooking competition. How will we know who to trust unless they go toe-to-toe and then we watch famous people eat the food and make faces?
Well, that’s all about to change. Gordon Ramsay said as much when he took the stage at Vegas Uncork’d, a Bon Appetit-hosted event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
“Should I let you in on a little secret?" Ramsay said. "At the end of the year, we're going to go and do a throwdown...against a chef that I've grown up and admired for many years, but he keeps on refusing to go against me. You may not have heard of him, but his name is Bobby Flay”
He continued to taunt Flay throughout the event.
"I do love the guy,” Ramsay continued. “I just can't wait to beat his ass."
Isai Rocha of Foodbeast captured some of the speech on video.
