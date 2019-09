Dixie Chicks Did A Lemonade Cover Worthy Of Queen Bey

The cover comes as a debate is raging in the country music world as to whether the song actually qualifies as "country." At CMT, Alison Bonaguro wrote : "It doesn’t sound like a country song to me, she didn’t cut it at a studio in Tennessee, and it certainly wasn’t written by a group of Nashville songwriters." But Bonaguro — whose argument seems to rest on the notion that it can't be country because it wasn't made in Nashville, TN — faced dissent even on her own website, as Claire Heinichen declared : "'Daddy Lessons' is everything I expect from a great country song."Even though the Dixie Chicks are certainly country artists, the genre once spurned them as well — not because of their sound, but because of their political views . The "Daddy Lessons" cover has been interpreted as the women putting their middle fingers up , while vouching for Beyoncé's country chops. But statement or not, the tune is a great addition to their repertoire.