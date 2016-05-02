Meet Goh Gwek Eng. She’s a great-grandmother who survived the Japanese occupation of Singapore — and, at 92, is the oldest McDonald’s employee in the world.
Goh first got the job in 1998, after she found herself bored and lonely in an empty house. She had been a housewife for most of her life, with five children, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. “Now that most of them are working or have their own families, the house is very quiet,” she told The Straits Times. So one of her granddaughters helped her get a job at a nearby McDonald's. 18 years later, she’s still going strong.
The paper reports that she likes her job and plans to keep doing it as long as she can. As for the limitations of her age, ”My colleagues help me when they see me carrying heavy things or when I can't keep up with orders."
Her least favorite part, though? “Frying fries is the most difficult, as I get very hot from standing in front of the fryer."
