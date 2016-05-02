This weekend, Garry Marshall's film Mother's Day opened to a collective groan from critics everywhere. The movie earned a rating of just 8% on Rotten Tomatoes. Given the overall expectation that Marshall's holiday films are bound to disappoint, many may wonder why so many A-list celebrities continue climbing aboard.
What could have compelled Academy Award winner Julia Roberts to sign on to wear the world's most unflattering wig? That query may have a simple explanation — she was paid really, really well.
Variety reports that Roberts earned $3 million for her part in the film. That number seems even more impressive when you consider that she only spent four days of filming. That means for each day Roberts had to wake up, fit the outrageous orange bob on her head, and smile for the camera, she went home $750,000 richer. Not a bad trade-off.
What could have compelled Academy Award winner Julia Roberts to sign on to wear the world's most unflattering wig? That query may have a simple explanation — she was paid really, really well.
Variety reports that Roberts earned $3 million for her part in the film. That number seems even more impressive when you consider that she only spent four days of filming. That means for each day Roberts had to wake up, fit the outrageous orange bob on her head, and smile for the camera, she went home $750,000 richer. Not a bad trade-off.
Advertisement