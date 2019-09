Gearing up for Mother's Day 2016? You could stay in and treat Mom to the classic breakfast-in-bed routine. Or you could dine out at one of the best brunch spots in America. Picking the perfect place for Sunday's celebration has never been so easy: Open Table just released its list of the top 100 restaurants for weekend-afternoon eats.Open Table carefully collected and analyzed over 20,000 restaurant reviews from certified diners — so you know any one of these joints should be a winner. This list includes everything from casual-chic cookeries to upscale grub hubs. There's fried chicken and waffles, stacks of flapjacks drenched in syrup, freshly shucked oysters on the half shell, fluffy scrambled eggs, and plenty of thick-cut bacon and buttermilk biscuits to go around. This roundup covers all the cuisine bases, too — from Southern BBQ to New England seafood shacks to West Coast tacos and more.Take a look at the list below, and see if one of these 100 restaurants is already one of your regular brunch spots. You might even find something new for this weekend and beyond!