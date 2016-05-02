The BEST Brunch Spots In America

Elizabeth Buxton
Gearing up for Mother's Day 2016? You could stay in and treat Mom to the classic breakfast-in-bed routine. Or you could dine out at one of the best brunch spots in America. Picking the perfect place for Sunday's celebration has never been so easy: Open Table just released its list of the top 100 restaurants for weekend-afternoon eats.

Open Table carefully collected and analyzed over 20,000 restaurant reviews from certified diners — so you know any one of these joints should be a winner. This list includes everything from casual-chic cookeries to upscale grub hubs. There's fried chicken and waffles, stacks of flapjacks drenched in syrup, freshly shucked oysters on the half shell, fluffy scrambled eggs, and plenty of thick-cut bacon and buttermilk biscuits to go around. This roundup covers all the cuisine bases, too — from Southern BBQ to New England seafood shacks to West Coast tacos and more.

Take a look at the list below, and see if one of these 100 restaurants is already one of your regular brunch spots. You might even find something new for this weekend and beyond!
1. ACQUA – Forest Lake, Minnesota

2. Atchafalya – New Orleans, Louisiana

3. Balthazar – New York, New York

4. Beachcomber Dafe-Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California

5. Beatrix-River North – Chicago, Illinois

A photo posted by BEATRIX (@beatrixchicago) on


6. Beehive – Boston, Massachusetts

7. Big Jones – Chicago, Illinois

8. Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York

9. Brennan’s – New Orleans, Louisiana
10. Brennan’s of Houston – Houston, Texas

11. Bristol Seafood Grill – Creve Coeur, Missouri

12. Bristol Seafood Grill – Leawood, Kansas

13. Brunch – Chicago, Illinois

14. Café Luxembourg – New York, New York

15. Café Modern – Fort Worth, Texas
16. Café Monte – Charlotte, North Carolina

17. Central Park Boathouse – New York, New York

18. Cheever’s Café – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

19. Chez Zee – Austin, Texas

20. City Café – Baltimore, Maryland

A photo posted by Just Me (@foodish2016) on

21. The Clubhouse – Oak Brook, Illinois

22. Clyde’s of Chevy Chase – Chevy Chase, Maryland

23. Clyde’s Willow Creek Farm – Ashburn, Virginia

24. Cookshop – New York, New York

25. Corner Kitchen – Asheville, North Carolina
26. The Dead Fish – Crockett, California

27. Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate– Asheville, North Carolina

28. El Chorro – Paradise Valley, Arizona

29. Farm & Table – Albuquerque, New Mexico

30. Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.
31. Fat Hen – Johns Island, South Carolina

32. The Food Market – Baltimore, Maryland

33. Founding Farmers-DC – Washington, D.C.

34. Founding Farmers-Montgomery County – Potomac, Maryland

35. Founding Farmers-Tysons – Tysons Corner, Virginia
36. Gaslight – Boston, Massachusetts

37. Geoffrey’s Restaurant – Malibu, California

38. Georgia Brown’s – Washington, D.C.

39. Gertrude’s – Baltimore, Maryland

40. Gracias Madre – West Hollywood, California

A photo posted by # Mimi Ikonn (@mimiikonn) on

41. Grand Concourse – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

42. Great Maple – San Diego, California

43. Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California

44. Hau Tree Lanai – Honolulu, Hawaii

45. Iron Rooster – Annapolis, Maryland
46. The Ivy – West Hollywood, California

47. Jane – New York, New York

48. Laduree SOHO – New York, New York

49. Lafayette – New York, New York

50. Lake Elmo Inn – Lake Elmo, Minnesota

51. Las Brisas – Laguna Beach, California

52. Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.

53. The Liberty Tavern – Arlington, Virginia

54. Linger – Denver, Colorado

55. Little Goat – Chicago, Illinois
56. LuLu California Bistro – Palm Springs, California

57. The Majestic Yosemite Hotel – Yosemite Village, California

58. Marseille – New York, New York

59. MAX’s Wine Dive Houston-Washington Ave. – Houston, Texas

60. Meriwether’s Restaurant & Skyline Farm – Portland, Oregon
61. Oxford Exchange – Tampa, Florida

62. Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

63. Perch LA – Los Angeles, California

64. Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio

65. Poor Calvin’s – Atlanta, Georgia
66. Print Works Bistro – Greensboro, North Carolina

67. Queen Mary Champagne Sunday Brunch – Los Angeles, California

68. The Rainbow Room – New York, New York

69. Ray’s on the River – Sandy Springs, Georgia

70. Relish – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

A photo posted by @philmytummy on

71. The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus – San Francisco, California

72. Rue 57 – New York, New York

73. Rusty Scupper – Baltimore, Maryland

74. Salty’s on Alki Beach – Seattle, Washington

75. Salty’s on the Columbia – Portland, Oregon
76. Sarabeth’s Central Park South – New York, New York

77. Sarabeth’s Park Avenue South – New York, New York

78. Sarabeth’s TriBeCa – New York, New York

79. South City Kitchen Midtown – Atlanta, Georgia

80. The Southern – Nashville, Tennessee
81. Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, California

82. The Smith-East Village – New York, New York

83. The Smith-Lincoln Square – New York, New York

84. The Smith-Midtown – New York, New York

85. Summer House Santa Monica – Chicago, Illinois
86. The Standard Grill – New York, New York

87. Sundy House – Delray Beach, Florida

88. Tabard Inn – Washington, D.C.

89. Tavern on the Green – New York, New York

90. Terrain Garden Café – Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
A photo posted by Marvin Lopez (@_marvinpie) on

91. Tower Oaks Lodge – Rockville, Maryland

92. Town – San Carlos, California

93. Webster House – Kansas City, Missouri

94. White Dog Café – Wayne, Pennsylvania

95. Willa Jean – New Orleans, Louisiana
96. Woodberry Kitchen – Baltimore, Maryland

97. X20 Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York

98. Yank Sing-Rincon Center – San Francisco, California

99. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar – Miami Beach, Florida

100. Zingerman’s Roadhouse – Ann Arbor, Michigan

A photo posted by Ben (@nurse_ben) on

