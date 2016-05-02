Gearing up for Mother's Day 2016? You could stay in and treat Mom to the classic breakfast-in-bed routine. Or you could dine out at one of the best brunch spots in America. Picking the perfect place for Sunday's celebration has never been so easy: Open Table just released its list of the top 100 restaurants for weekend-afternoon eats.
Open Table carefully collected and analyzed over 20,000 restaurant reviews from certified diners — so you know any one of these joints should be a winner. This list includes everything from casual-chic cookeries to upscale grub hubs. There's fried chicken and waffles, stacks of flapjacks drenched in syrup, freshly shucked oysters on the half shell, fluffy scrambled eggs, and plenty of thick-cut bacon and buttermilk biscuits to go around. This roundup covers all the cuisine bases, too — from Southern BBQ to New England seafood shacks to West Coast tacos and more.
Take a look at the list below, and see if one of these 100 restaurants is already one of your regular brunch spots. You might even find something new for this weekend and beyond!
1. ACQUA – Forest Lake, Minnesota
2. Atchafalya – New Orleans, Louisiana
3. Balthazar – New York, New York
4. Beachcomber Dafe-Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, California
5. Beatrix-River North – Chicago, Illinois
6. Beehive – Boston, Massachusetts
7. Big Jones – Chicago, Illinois
8. Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York
9. Brennan’s – New Orleans, Louisiana
10. Brennan’s of Houston – Houston, Texas
11. Bristol Seafood Grill – Creve Coeur, Missouri
12. Bristol Seafood Grill – Leawood, Kansas
13. Brunch – Chicago, Illinois
14. Café Luxembourg – New York, New York
15. Café Modern – Fort Worth, Texas
16. Café Monte – Charlotte, North Carolina
17. Central Park Boathouse – New York, New York
18. Cheever’s Café – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
19. Chez Zee – Austin, Texas
20. City Café – Baltimore, Maryland
21. The Clubhouse – Oak Brook, Illinois
22. Clyde’s of Chevy Chase – Chevy Chase, Maryland
23. Clyde’s Willow Creek Farm – Ashburn, Virginia
24. Cookshop – New York, New York
25. Corner Kitchen – Asheville, North Carolina
26. The Dead Fish – Crockett, California
27. Deerpark Restaurant-Biltmore Estate– Asheville, North Carolina
28. El Chorro – Paradise Valley, Arizona
29. Farm & Table – Albuquerque, New Mexico
30. Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.
31. Fat Hen – Johns Island, South Carolina
32. The Food Market – Baltimore, Maryland
33. Founding Farmers-DC – Washington, D.C.
34. Founding Farmers-Montgomery County – Potomac, Maryland
35. Founding Farmers-Tysons – Tysons Corner, Virginia
36. Gaslight – Boston, Massachusetts
37. Geoffrey’s Restaurant – Malibu, California
38. Georgia Brown’s – Washington, D.C.
39. Gertrude’s – Baltimore, Maryland
40. Gracias Madre – West Hollywood, California
41. Grand Concourse – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
42. Great Maple – San Diego, California
43. Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California
44. Hau Tree Lanai – Honolulu, Hawaii
45. Iron Rooster – Annapolis, Maryland
46. The Ivy – West Hollywood, California
47. Jane – New York, New York
48. Laduree SOHO – New York, New York
49. Lafayette – New York, New York
50. Lake Elmo Inn – Lake Elmo, Minnesota
51. Las Brisas – Laguna Beach, California
52. Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.
53. The Liberty Tavern – Arlington, Virginia
54. Linger – Denver, Colorado
55. Little Goat – Chicago, Illinois
56. LuLu California Bistro – Palm Springs, California
57. The Majestic Yosemite Hotel – Yosemite Village, California
58. Marseille – New York, New York
59. MAX’s Wine Dive Houston-Washington Ave. – Houston, Texas
60. Meriwether’s Restaurant & Skyline Farm – Portland, Oregon
61. Oxford Exchange – Tampa, Florida
62. Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
63. Perch LA – Los Angeles, California
64. Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio
65. Poor Calvin’s – Atlanta, Georgia
66. Print Works Bistro – Greensboro, North Carolina
67. Queen Mary Champagne Sunday Brunch – Los Angeles, California
68. The Rainbow Room – New York, New York
69. Ray’s on the River – Sandy Springs, Georgia
70. Relish – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
71. The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus – San Francisco, California
72. Rue 57 – New York, New York
73. Rusty Scupper – Baltimore, Maryland
74. Salty’s on Alki Beach – Seattle, Washington
75. Salty’s on the Columbia – Portland, Oregon
76. Sarabeth’s Central Park South – New York, New York
77. Sarabeth’s Park Avenue South – New York, New York
78. Sarabeth’s TriBeCa – New York, New York
79. South City Kitchen Midtown – Atlanta, Georgia
80. The Southern – Nashville, Tennessee
81. Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, California
82. The Smith-East Village – New York, New York
83. The Smith-Lincoln Square – New York, New York
84. The Smith-Midtown – New York, New York
85. Summer House Santa Monica – Chicago, Illinois
86. The Standard Grill – New York, New York
87. Sundy House – Delray Beach, Florida
88. Tabard Inn – Washington, D.C.
89. Tavern on the Green – New York, New York
90. Terrain Garden Café – Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
91. Tower Oaks Lodge – Rockville, Maryland
92. Town – San Carlos, California
93. Webster House – Kansas City, Missouri
94. White Dog Café – Wayne, Pennsylvania
95. Willa Jean – New Orleans, Louisiana
96. Woodberry Kitchen – Baltimore, Maryland
97. X20 Xaviars on the Hudson – Yonkers, New York
98. Yank Sing-Rincon Center – San Francisco, California
99. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar – Miami Beach, Florida
100. Zingerman’s Roadhouse – Ann Arbor, Michigan
