Is Taylor Swift In X-Men: Apocalypse?

Two images posted to Twitter have driven speculation that Taylor Swift might make a surprise cameo in the upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse.
The first was a tweet from writer/producer Simon Kinberg. The image shows Kinberg, James McAvoy, Sophie Turner, and Taylor Swift backstage during the singer’s 1989 tour.
Although all parties claim that the post was just an instance of Swift inviting some famous friends backstage, Collider speculates that it could mean that Swift might join the cast as Dazzler, “the superheroine long affiliated with the X-Men who has the ability to convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams.”
Dazzler, who was conceived in the late '70s with the help of a record label, was a mutant disco diva in her original incarnation, but later became a rock star, and — eventually — President of the United States. It's a career path which parallel's Swift's own rise to fame, from her humble country roots to pop megastardom to...well, if Donald Trump can run, who says Tay can't?
Haters gonna hate. @taylorswift13 #jamesmcavoy @SophieT pic.twitter.com/f8nwXPETSH— Simon Kinberg (@Kinberg) July 8, 2015
Anyway, all was quiet until earlier Friday, at which point Turner posted an FBF picture that stoked the flames of speculation. It's a still from the movie, where Turner as Jean Grey and Tye Sheridan as Cyclops hold up a copy of a Dazzler LP. In the caption, Turner says that it’s her favorite record (pre-1989).
#FBF that time Cyclops and I went shopping at the mall and found our favorite singer’s album (pre 1989, of course) pic.twitter.com/BherKQbE4Z— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) April 29, 2016
Hmm. Is this major misdirection or might Swift briefly pop up? We’ll have to wait for May 27, when X-Men: Apocalypse is released, to find out.
